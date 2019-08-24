Contrasting of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited 31 16625.20 N/A -2.60 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Zai Lab Limited and Affimed N.V. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zai Lab Limited is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.5. The Current Ratio of rival Affimed N.V. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Zai Lab Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Zai Lab Limited and Affimed N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Affimed N.V. has an average price target of $8, with potential upside of 198.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited shares and 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares. About 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.15% are Affimed N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend while Affimed N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats Affimed N.V. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.