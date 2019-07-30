Contrasting of Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Both Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 38 1033.14 N/A -4.79 0.00

Demonstrates Zafgen Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1. Competitively, UroGen Pharma Ltd. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Zafgen Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Zafgen Inc. is $6.67, with potential upside of 649.78%. Competitively UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a consensus target price of $45.5, with potential upside of 41.52%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Zafgen Inc. is looking more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.4% and 59.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has weaker performance than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.