Contrasting of Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Demonstrates Zafgen Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zafgen Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Zafgen Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.48 beta. In other hand, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.63 which is 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Zafgen Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 6.91% for Zafgen Inc. with average target price of $0.78. On the other hand, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 298.09% and its average target price is $25. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zafgen Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zafgen Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 59.8% respectively. About 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.