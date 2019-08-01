Contrasting of Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zafgen Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zafgen Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2%

Liquidity

9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. Its rival Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zafgen Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 632.97% for Zafgen Inc. with average target price of $6.67. Competitively Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $16, with potential upside of 18.43%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Zafgen Inc. seems more appealing than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.4% of Zafgen Inc. shares and 68.3% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Competitively, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 14.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -47.27% weaker performance while Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 183.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.