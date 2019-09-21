Contrasting of Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Both Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.21 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zafgen Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zafgen Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Volatility & Risk

Zafgen Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.48. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.43 which is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Zafgen Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zafgen Inc. has a 0.27% upside potential and an average price target of $0.78.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zafgen Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 53.6% respectively. 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year Zafgen Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.