Contrasting of Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Both Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 9.88 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zafgen Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Volatility & Risk

Zafgen Inc.’s -0.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 146.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Aduro BioTech Inc. on the other hand, has 2.08 beta which makes it 108.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Aduro BioTech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Zafgen Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$6.67 is Zafgen Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 446.72%. Competitively the average price target of Aduro BioTech Inc. is $7, which is potential 357.52% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Zafgen Inc. seems more appealing than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zafgen Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.4% and 44.1% respectively. About 0.1% of Zafgen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27% Aduro BioTech Inc. -5.75% -6.55% -8.38% -9.64% -60.95% 24.24%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend while Aduro BioTech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.