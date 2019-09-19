Contrasting of YY Inc. (YY) and Its Peers

We are comparing YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) and its competitors on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

YY Inc. has 64.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand YY Inc. has 2.04% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has YY Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YY Inc. 0.00% 20.90% 15.30% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares YY Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio YY Inc. N/A 71 7.80 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

YY Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for YY Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YY Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 2.42 2.67

YY Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $78.7, suggesting a potential upside of 25.42%. The potential upside of the peers is 102.41%. Based on the results shown earlier, YY Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of YY Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YY Inc. -3.07% -11.72% -22.02% -5.2% -32.57% 7.23% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year YY Inc. has weaker performance than YY Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

YY Inc. has a beta of 1.21 and its 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, YY Inc.’s competitors are 38.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Summary

YY Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 5 factors YY Inc.

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. The companyÂ’s primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups. It also offers Web-based YY that enables users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content on the Web browsers without any downloads or installations; and YY Live, a music and entertainment mobile application. In addition, the company operates Duowan.com, a game media Website that provides access to and interactive resources for online games; and YY.com, Huya.com, and Zhiniu8.com to browse and watch various categories of live broadcasts and other contents on the YY platform, as well as 100.com that provides various online education contents. Further, it is involved in the online advertising and software development activities. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.