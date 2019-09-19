Contrasting of Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. 3 0.51 N/A -19.16 0.00 VOC Energy Trust 5 7.06 N/A 0.75 7.38

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Yuma Energy Inc. and VOC Energy Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Yuma Energy Inc. and VOC Energy Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3% VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 17.9% 17.9%

Risk and Volatility

Yuma Energy Inc. has a 2.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. VOC Energy Trust on the other hand, has 1.83 beta which makes it 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Yuma Energy Inc. and VOC Energy Trust are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 16.6% respectively. 15.38% are Yuma Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.2% of VOC Energy Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22% VOC Energy Trust -4.18% 8.91% -9.69% 17.02% -4.68% 52.35%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc. has -34.22% weaker performance while VOC Energy Trust has 52.35% stronger performance.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Yuma Energy Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.