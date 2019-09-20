Contrasting of Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

This is a contrast between Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. 3 0.40 N/A -19.16 0.00 Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Yuma Energy Inc. and Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.9% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.42% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.68% of Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 2.8% 0% -9.56% 10.33% -51.18% 9.6%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Crescent Point Energy Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy Corp. beats Yuma Energy Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.