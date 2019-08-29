Contrasting of Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA) and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Both Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. 3 0.16 N/A -19.16 0.00 Cimarex Energy Co. 61 1.80 N/A 6.62 7.66

In table 1 we can see Yuma Energy Inc. and Cimarex Energy Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Yuma Energy Inc. and Cimarex Energy Co.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3% Cimarex Energy Co. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Yuma Energy Inc.’s 2.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 106.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Cimarex Energy Co.’s 1.28 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Yuma Energy Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Cimarex Energy Co. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Cimarex Energy Co. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Yuma Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Yuma Energy Inc. and Cimarex Energy Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yuma Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cimarex Energy Co. 0 3 5 2.63

On the other hand, Cimarex Energy Co.’s potential upside is 70.99% and its consensus target price is $71.13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.9% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.8% of Cimarex Energy Co. are owned by institutional investors. Yuma Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 15.38%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Cimarex Energy Co. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22% Cimarex Energy Co. 0.34% -15.62% -24.24% -33.65% -49.51% -17.81%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc. was more bearish than Cimarex Energy Co.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Cimarex Energy Co. beats Yuma Energy Inc.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,094 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.