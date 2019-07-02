Contrasting of Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. N/A 0.25 N/A -0.74 0.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 17 5.73 N/A 1.13 15.46

Table 1 demonstrates Yuma Energy Inc. and Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -20.1% Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14%

Volatility & Risk

Yuma Energy Inc.’s 2.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 106.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Black Stone Minerals L.P. has beta of 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Yuma Energy Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Black Stone Minerals L.P. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Yuma Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Yuma Energy Inc. and Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yuma Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s consensus target price is $22.5, while its potential upside is 46.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares. Competitively, Black Stone Minerals L.P. has 3.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. 4.31% 62.11% 167.77% 1.63% -37% 99.93% Black Stone Minerals L.P. -2.84% -0.63% -1.3% 2.59% -5.93% 12.66%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats Yuma Energy Inc.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.