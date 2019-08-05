Contrasting of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82% of Yum China Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.54% of all Restaurants’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Yum China Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.77% of all Restaurants companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Yum China Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China Holdings Inc. 0.00% 21.70% 12.40% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Yum China Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China Holdings Inc. N/A 43 29.45 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

Yum China Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Yum China Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.29 3.18 3.73 2.56

$43.54 is the average price target of Yum China Holdings Inc., with a potential downside of -3.61%. The peers have a potential upside of 19.31%. Given Yum China Holdings Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yum China Holdings Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Yum China Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yum China Holdings Inc. 2.48% -1.26% -0.02% 26.78% 26.21% 35.7% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year Yum China Holdings Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Yum China Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Yum China Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 0.95 and has 0.86 Quick Ratio. Yum China Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Yum China Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Yum China Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Yum China Holdings Inc.’s peers beat Yum China Holdings Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in China. The company operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining segments. It operates approximately 7,500 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities. It holds right to operate and sub-license the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands in China, as well as owns the East Dawning and Little Sheep concepts. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.