Contrasting of Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI) and Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

We are comparing Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) and Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Processed & Packaged Goods companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youngevity International Inc. 5 0.80 N/A -1.39 0.00 Flowers Foods Inc. 22 1.19 N/A 0.79 30.19

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youngevity International Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 6.3% Flowers Foods Inc. 0.00% 13.5% 6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.54 beta indicates that Youngevity International Inc. is 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Flowers Foods Inc.’s 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Youngevity International Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Flowers Foods Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Flowers Foods Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Youngevity International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Youngevity International Inc. and Flowers Foods Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Youngevity International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Flowers Foods Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Flowers Foods Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 4.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Youngevity International Inc. and Flowers Foods Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.8% and 67.5% respectively. 0.3% are Youngevity International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.2% of Flowers Foods Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Youngevity International Inc. -7.31% -23.11% -22.09% -33.94% 10.35% -18.01% Flowers Foods Inc. 0.08% 1.85% 10.44% 23.63% 16.23% 28.32%

For the past year Youngevity International Inc. had bearish trend while Flowers Foods Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Flowers Foods Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Youngevity International Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,000 products, including nutritional supplements; sports and energy drinks; health and wellness products; weight loss products; lifestyle products, such as spa, bath, home, and garden products; gourmet coffee; apparel and fashion accessories; skincare and cosmetics; lifestyle services; digital products comprising scrap books and memory books, packaged foods, pharmacy discount cards, and clothing and jewelry lines; pet care products; telecare health services; and business lending services. It also markets its products through a range of consumer Websites, such as youngevity.com; ygyi.com; youngofficial.com; heritagemakers.com; mkcollab.com; clrroasters.com; cafelarica.com; javalution.com; mialisia.com; and mybeyondorganic.com. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, CLR Roasters, LLC, engages in the production and sale of coffee products under CafÃ© La Rica, CafÃ© Alma, JosieÂ’s Java House, Javalution Urban Grind, Javalution Daily Grind, and Javalution Royal Roast brand names. It sells coffee products to wellness and retirement centers, and various cruise lines and cruise line distributors through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to the consumers. The company was formerly known as AL International, Inc. and changed its name to Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. Youngevity International, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chula Vista, California.

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh bakery foods, including fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the NatureÂ’s Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and DaveÂ’s Killer Bread brand names. It operates 39 bakeries, as well as sells its products through a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers. The Warehouse Delivery segment produces snack cakes, breads, and rolls for national retail, foodservice, vending, and co-pack customers through a network of warehouse channels. This segment markets its products under the Mrs. FreshleyÂ’s, Alpine Valley Bread, and European Bakers brand names. Flowers Foods, Inc. also sells products under franchised and licensed trademarks and trade names, such as Sunbeam, Bunny, and Sara Lee. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.