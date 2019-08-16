Contrasting of Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (YIN) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YIN) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Investment Brokerage – National companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited has 1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 60.86% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Yintech Investment Holdings Limited has 70.87% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.82% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Yintech Investment Holdings Limited and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yintech Investment Holdings Limited 0.00% -25.60% -20.40% Industry Average 15.71% 17.47% 5.02%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Yintech Investment Holdings Limited and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Yintech Investment Holdings Limited N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 738.58M 4.70B 24.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Yintech Investment Holdings Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yintech Investment Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 2.00 2.71

The potential upside of the peers is 39.88%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Yintech Investment Holdings Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yintech Investment Holdings Limited 11.27% 2.6% -16.7% -32.96% -38.76% -22.3% Industry Average 3.56% 3.65% 9.68% 13.82% 24.46% 19.20%

For the past year Yintech Investment Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Yintech Investment Holdings Limited’s competitors had bullish trend.

Dividends

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited’s peers beat Yintech Investment Holdings Limited on 4 of the 4 factors.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China. It provides services, including account opening, investor education, market information, research, live discussion boards, and real-time customer support. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.