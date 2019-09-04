Contrasting of YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) and Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)

We are comparing YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) and Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YETI Holdings Inc. 29 2.85 N/A 0.75 46.28 Tupperware Brands Corporation 21 0.33 N/A 4.18 3.66

Demonstrates YETI Holdings Inc. and Tupperware Brands Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Tupperware Brands Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than YETI Holdings Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. YETI Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Tupperware Brands Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has YETI Holdings Inc. and Tupperware Brands Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YETI Holdings Inc. 0.00% -856.3% 12.5% Tupperware Brands Corporation 0.00% -75.2% 11.4%

Liquidity

YETI Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Tupperware Brands Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. YETI Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tupperware Brands Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

YETI Holdings Inc. and Tupperware Brands Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YETI Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Tupperware Brands Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

YETI Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 28.25% at a $35.5 average target price. Tupperware Brands Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 52.79% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Tupperware Brands Corporation appears more favorable than YETI Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.1% of YETI Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87% of Tupperware Brands Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are YETI Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Tupperware Brands Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YETI Holdings Inc. -4.4% 16.76% 2.48% 106.66% 0% 134.23% Tupperware Brands Corporation 6.17% -17.6% -32.61% -44.67% -58.68% -51.5%

For the past year YETI Holdings Inc. has 134.23% stronger performance while Tupperware Brands Corporation has -51.5% weaker performance.

Summary

YETI Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Tupperware Brands Corporation.

Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand in the United States. The company's products are designed for use in a various outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities, and others. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard coolers, soft coolers, and associated accessories; and drinkware under Rambler brand, as well as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. The company distributes its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, farm and ranch supply stores, and others, as well as through website. Yeti Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Fuller, BeautiControl, Armand Dupree, Fuller Cosmetics, Del Baul de la Abuela, Natural Forte, Fuller Royal Jelly, Nutri-Rich, NC Express, and Nuvo brands. The company sells its products directly to distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.