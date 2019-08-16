Contrasting of YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

YETI Holdings Inc. has 87.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 79.84% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand YETI Holdings Inc. has 1.4% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.37% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has YETI Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YETI Holdings Inc. 0.00% -856.30% 12.50% Industry Average 10.98% 20.06% 6.16%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares YETI Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio YETI Holdings Inc. N/A 28 46.28 Industry Average 266.10M 2.42B 22.17

YETI Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for YETI Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YETI Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.29 1.42 1.21 2.48

YETI Holdings Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $35, suggesting a potential upside of 29.63%. The potential upside of the peers is 13.61%. Based on the data shown earlier, YETI Holdings Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of YETI Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YETI Holdings Inc. -4.4% 16.76% 2.48% 106.66% 0% 134.23% Industry Average 6.00% 6.86% 14.01% 35.81% 27.96% 42.12%

For the past year YETI Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

YETI Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, YETI Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.07 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. YETI Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than YETI Holdings Inc.

Dividends

YETI Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

YETI Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors YETI Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand in the United States. The company's products are designed for use in a various outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities, and others. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard coolers, soft coolers, and associated accessories; and drinkware under Rambler brand, as well as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. The company distributes its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, farm and ranch supply stores, and others, as well as through website. Yeti Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.