Contrasting of YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) and Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Both YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) and Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) compete on a level playing field in the Packaging & Containers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YETI Holdings Inc. 29 3.02 N/A 0.75 46.28 Ardagh Group S.A. 15 0.46 N/A -0.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of YETI Holdings Inc. and Ardagh Group S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us YETI Holdings Inc. and Ardagh Group S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YETI Holdings Inc. 0.00% -856.3% 12.5% Ardagh Group S.A. 0.00% 3.7% -0.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of YETI Holdings Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Ardagh Group S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. YETI Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ardagh Group S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for YETI Holdings Inc. and Ardagh Group S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YETI Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Ardagh Group S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

YETI Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.97% and an $35.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Ardagh Group S.A. is $19.5, which is potential 12.33% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, YETI Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Ardagh Group S.A., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.1% of YETI Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Ardagh Group S.A. shares. YETI Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, Ardagh Group S.A. has 51.64% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YETI Holdings Inc. -4.4% 16.76% 2.48% 106.66% 0% 134.23% Ardagh Group S.A. -6.1% -4.26% 21.21% 41.29% 4.66% 50.09%

For the past year YETI Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Ardagh Group S.A.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors YETI Holdings Inc. beats Ardagh Group S.A.

Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand in the United States. The company's products are designed for use in a various outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities, and others. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard coolers, soft coolers, and associated accessories; and drinkware under Rambler brand, as well as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. The company distributes its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, farm and ranch supply stores, and others, as well as through website. Yeti Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Ardagh Group S.A. manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include food and beverage cans, steel and aluminum aerosols, aluminum bottles, kegs, and packaging products for paints and coatings, as well as custom packaging products, such as cigar boxes, rectangular steel boxes, peanut cans, and coffee cans. The company also offers glass packaging for beer, wine, spirits, flavored alcoholic beverages, ciders, and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as food and pharmaceutical products. In addition, it is involved in glass engineering activities. The company was formerly known as Ardagh Finance Holdings S.A. and changed its name to Ardagh Group S.A. in February 2017. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Ardagh Group S.A. is a subsidiary of ARD Finance S.A.