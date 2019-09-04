Contrasting of Yelp Inc. (YELP) and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp Inc. 35 2.44 N/A 0.67 52.08 Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 13 0.40 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Yelp Inc. and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Yelp Inc. and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.8% Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Yelp Inc. and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 18.43% for Yelp Inc. with average target price of $39.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Yelp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Yelp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 94.55% are Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yelp Inc. -1.1% 2.1% -11.58% -3.84% -5.96% 0.17% Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. -3.95% -41.15% 20.6% -44.95% 0% -36.61%

For the past year Yelp Inc. had bullish trend while Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Yelp Inc. beats Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.