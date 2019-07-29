Contrasting of Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) and Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Both Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Landcadia Holdings Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Yatra Online Inc. and Landcadia Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Yatra Online Inc. and Landcadia Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -29.2% -5% Landcadia Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Yatra Online Inc. and Landcadia Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.4% and 11.6%. 25.34% are Yatra Online Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yatra Online Inc. 2.02% -2.99% 5.57% -14.63% -38.84% 13.18% Landcadia Holdings Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year Yatra Online Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Landcadia Holdings Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.