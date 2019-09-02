Contrasting of Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)

We are comparing Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Yatra Online Inc. and KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Yatra Online Inc. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -39.4% -8.6% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Yatra Online Inc. Its rival KBL Merger Corp. IV’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Yatra Online Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Yatra Online Inc. and KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 41.5% and 12.42% respectively. Insiders held roughly 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18% KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01%

For the past year Yatra Online Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Yatra Online Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.