Contrasting of Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) and Its Competitors

As Conglomerates company, Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of Yatra Online Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Yatra Online Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -39.40% -8.60% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Yatra Online Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Yatra Online Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatra Online Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.53

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -41.48%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Yatra Online Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Yatra Online Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Yatra Online Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Yatra Online Inc.’s peers have 2.89 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. Yatra Online Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Yatra Online Inc.

Dividends

Yatra Online Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Yatra Online Inc.’s rivals beat Yatra Online Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.