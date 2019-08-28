Contrasting of Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)

As Conglomerates businesses, Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 119.20

In table 1 we can see Yatra Online Inc. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Yatra Online Inc. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -39.4% -8.6% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.5% of Yatra Online Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23%

For the past year Yatra Online Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Far Point Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats Yatra Online Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.