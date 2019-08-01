Contrasting of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM)

Both Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 25 5.90 N/A 0.03 791.41

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited shares and 24.46% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 2.07% -41.19% 46.23% -92.51% -80.4% -77.58% Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.3% 0.1% 0.64% 1.3% 1.5% 8.78%

For the past year Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited had bearish trend while Gladstone Commercial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.