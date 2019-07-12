Contrasting of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.31 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is 13.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.3. The Current Ratio of rival Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $36, and a 58.52% upside potential. On the other hand, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 1,141.53% and its average target price is $5.5. The data provided earlier shows that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.1% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares and 43.3% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.