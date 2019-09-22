Contrasting of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Both Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $37, while its potential upside is 19.55%. On the other hand, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 36.25% and its consensus target price is $27.25. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 59.9%. About 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.