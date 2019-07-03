Contrasting of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

As Biotechnology businesses, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 561.43 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -141% -101.5%

Liquidity

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.3 and a Quick Ratio of 13.3. Competitively, Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and has 4.1 Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $36, and a 64.08% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.1% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares and 39.7% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares. About 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 4.13% -4.55% -12.5% -31.52% -89.55% 17.76%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.