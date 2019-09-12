Contrasting of Xylem Inc. (XYL) and Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

As Diversified Machinery companies, Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) and Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xylem Inc. 79 2.71 N/A 3.08 26.11 Luxfer Holdings PLC 22 0.97 N/A 0.43 45.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Xylem Inc. and Luxfer Holdings PLC. Luxfer Holdings PLC seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Xylem Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Xylem Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luxfer Holdings PLC, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylem Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 7.5% Luxfer Holdings PLC 0.00% 6.6% 3%

Volatility & Risk

Xylem Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.19 beta. Luxfer Holdings PLC’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xylem Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Luxfer Holdings PLC has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Luxfer Holdings PLC is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xylem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Xylem Inc. and Luxfer Holdings PLC are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Luxfer Holdings PLC 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 14.00% for Xylem Inc. with consensus price target of $89.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.1% of Xylem Inc. shares and 91.6% of Luxfer Holdings PLC shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Xylem Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Luxfer Holdings PLC shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xylem Inc. -2.49% -4.88% -3.6% 11.53% 14.65% 20.34% Luxfer Holdings PLC -7.47% -20.43% -17.21% -0.75% 9.08% 12.42%

For the past year Xylem Inc. was more bullish than Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Xylem Inc. beats Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories, which are used in firefighter breathing apparatus, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, fire extinguishers, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand. This segment also designs and manufactures aluminum, titanium, and magnesium panels for use in aerospace, automotive, rail, architectural, and healthcare components and products under the Superform brand; and spun steel cylinders to pilots and parachutists at high altitudes for petroleum sampling and oxygen containment applications. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium, and rare earths. It develops and manufactures magnesium alloys, magnesium powders, magnesium plates and rolled sheets, photo-engraving plates, magnesium products for biomedical applications, seawater-activated batteries, and soluble magnesium alloys under the Magnesium Elektron brand. This segment also develops and manufactures specialty zirconium products, including zirconium-based materials, zirconium oxides, filters, thermal barrier coatings, and Zirconium-based reactive chemicals under the MEL Chemicals brand. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Salford, the United Kingdom.