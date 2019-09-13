Contrasting of Xylem Inc. (XYL) and Its Peers

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Xylem Inc. has 93.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.4% of Xylem Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Xylem Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylem Inc. 0.00% 20.50% 7.50% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Xylem Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Xylem Inc. N/A 79 26.11 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Xylem Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Xylem Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.91 1.85 2.55

$89 is the average target price of Xylem Inc., with a potential upside of 12.29%. The peers have a potential upside of 71.74%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Xylem Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Xylem Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xylem Inc. -2.49% -4.88% -3.6% 11.53% 14.65% 20.34% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Xylem Inc. has weaker performance than Xylem Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xylem Inc. are 1.4 and 1. Competitively, Xylem Inc.’s peers have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xylem Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xylem Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Xylem Inc. has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Xylem Inc.’s peers are 33.94% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Dividends

Xylem Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Xylem Inc.’s peers beat Xylem Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.