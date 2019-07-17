Contrasting of Xunlei Limited (XNET) and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Both Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 0.81 N/A -0.61 0.00 Marin Software Incorporated 4 0.24 N/A -7.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Xunlei Limited and Marin Software Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xunlei Limited and Marin Software Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -10.4% -8% Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -108.1% -76.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.72 beta indicates that Xunlei Limited is 72.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Marin Software Incorporated on the other hand, has -0.21 beta which makes it 121.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xunlei Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Marin Software Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Xunlei Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marin Software Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.3% of Xunlei Limited shares and 34.6% of Marin Software Incorporated shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s shares. Competitively, Marin Software Incorporated has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -5.01% -6.4% -5.57% -50.99% -75.86% -5.29% Marin Software Incorporated -30.78% -17.58% -38.84% 55.12% -41.06% -26.74%

For the past year Xunlei Limited has stronger performance than Marin Software Incorporated

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Xunlei Limited beats Marin Software Incorporated.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.