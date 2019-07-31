Contrasting of Xunlei Limited (XNET) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 0.81 N/A -0.61 0.00 Bridgeline Digital Inc. 8 0.18 N/A -105.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights Xunlei Limited and Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -10.4% -8% Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% -200.3% -98.7%

Risk & Volatility

Xunlei Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.72 beta. In other hand, Bridgeline Digital Inc. has beta of 1.73 which is 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xunlei Limited. Its rival Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Xunlei Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Xunlei Limited and Bridgeline Digital Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.3% and 6.5%. 0.39% are Xunlei Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.3% of Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -5.01% -6.4% -5.57% -50.99% -75.86% -5.29% Bridgeline Digital Inc. -17.25% -42.42% -53.82% -71.95% -93.14% -52.64%

For the past year Xunlei Limited was less bearish than Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Xunlei Limited beats Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.