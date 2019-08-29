Contrasting of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

As Biotechnology companies, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Risk & Volatility

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a 0.61 beta and it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 55.8%. About 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 31.5% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bullish than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.