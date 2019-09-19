Contrasting of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

As Biotechnology companies, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.78 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.07 beta means XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility is 7.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.64 beta which is 64.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 51.1 while its Quick Ratio is 51.1. On the competitive side is, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.9 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $57.5, while its potential upside is 57.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 0% respectively. About 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.43% stronger performance while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.