Contrasting of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 37 1288.43 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are 32.4 and 32.4. Competitively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 15.8 and 15.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s potential upside is 0.34% and its average target price is $50.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 44.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Insiders owned 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25% CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.