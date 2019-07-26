Contrasting of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 22.09 N/A -2.92 0.00

Demonstrates XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 32.4 while its Current Ratio is 32.4. Meanwhile, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.4 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 0.8%. Insiders held roughly 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.