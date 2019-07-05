Contrasting of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) and Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

This is a contrast between Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) and Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 3 0.49 N/A -5.63 0.00 Orthofix Medical Inc. 54 2.18 N/A 0.49 109.98

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Orthofix Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Orthofix Medical Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.4% Orthofix Medical Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Orthofix Medical Inc.’s 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.33 beta.

Liquidity

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Orthofix Medical Inc. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Orthofix Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Orthofix Medical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Orthofix Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Orthofix Medical Inc. is $71, which is potential 36.96% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Orthofix Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 97.9% respectively. 1.02% are Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of Orthofix Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 2.22% -0.32% 8.07% -4.05% -52.25% 91.3% Orthofix Medical Inc. -3.92% -1.74% -13.36% -12.09% 1.97% 3.3%

For the past year Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Orthofix Medical Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Orthofix Medical Inc. beats Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The company markets and distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and independent sales representatives to hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.