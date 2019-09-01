Contrasting of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) and Its Peers

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.02% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0.00% 453.30% -91.60% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.77 3.25 2.78

The competitors have a potential upside of 87.50%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. -6.35% -6.82% -6.35% 24.44% -53.1% 73.91% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. are 3 and 1.5. Competitively, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 4.65 and 3.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.69 shows that Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.