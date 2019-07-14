Contrasting of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) and BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) and BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 3 0.57 N/A -5.63 0.00 BioSig Technologies Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and BioSig Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.4% BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4%

Volatility and Risk

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. BioSig Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 0.72 beta which makes it 28.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.9 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. Its rival BioSig Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11 and 11 respectively. BioSig Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and BioSig Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 3.9%. Insiders owned roughly 1.02% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies Inc. has 8.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 2.22% -0.32% 8.07% -4.05% -52.25% 91.3% BioSig Technologies Inc. 5.2% 31.26% 97.73% 97.73% 89.13% 103.75%

For the past year Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than BioSig Technologies Inc.

Summary

BioSig Technologies Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.