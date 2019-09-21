Contrasting of XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Both XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) are Air Delivery & Freight Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPO Logistics Inc. 61 0.39 N/A 2.76 24.48 Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. 6 0.22 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of XPO Logistics Inc. and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPO Logistics Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 2.8% Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

XPO Logistics Inc. has a 2.39 beta, while its volatility is 139.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of XPO Logistics Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than XPO Logistics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for XPO Logistics Inc. and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XPO Logistics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of XPO Logistics Inc. is $69.8, with potential downside of -2.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of XPO Logistics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.2% of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.07% are XPO Logistics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XPO Logistics Inc. 0.48% 18.2% 0.52% 8.8% -29.5% 18.3% Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. -5.52% -0.51% 3.93% -28.06% -62.33% -19.72%

For the past year XPO Logistics Inc. had bullish trend while Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

XPO Logistics Inc. beats Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers freight brokerage, last mile, drayage, expedite, less-than truckload, intermodal, truckload, and forwarding services; and time-critical, time-sensitive, or high priority freight shipment services. Its Logistics segment provides contract logistics services, including engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions, omni-channel distribution, reverse logistics, transportation management, freight bill audit and payment, lean manufacturing support, aftermarket support, and supply chain optimization solutions to corporations and government agencies. The company offers its services to customers in various industries, such as high tech, retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, life sciences, healthcare, medical equipment, agriculture, and food and beverage. XPO Logistics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.