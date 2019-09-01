Contrasting of Xperi Corporation (XPER) and Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

This is a contrast between Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) and Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi Corporation 22 2.17 N/A 0.05 444.79 Universal Display Corporation 174 27.26 N/A 1.76 120.27

Demonstrates Xperi Corporation and Universal Display Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Universal Display Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Xperi Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Xperi Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Universal Display Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) and Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.7% Universal Display Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.42 shows that Xperi Corporation is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Universal Display Corporation is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

Xperi Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Universal Display Corporation are 5 and 4.4 respectively. Xperi Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Universal Display Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Xperi Corporation and Universal Display Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Universal Display Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Universal Display Corporation has a consensus target price of $198.33, with potential downside of -3.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99% of Xperi Corporation shares and 80.2% of Universal Display Corporation shares. About 2.1% of Xperi Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% are Universal Display Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xperi Corporation -3.74% 3.74% -13.28% 0.76% 33.86% 16.1% Universal Display Corporation -1.62% 10.53% 34.16% 104.95% 119.08% 125.59%

For the past year Xperi Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Universal Display Corporation.

Summary

Universal Display Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Xperi Corporation.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, computational imaging, computer vision and semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, HD Radio, and FotoNation brands. It engages in the delivery of software and hardware based solutions to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and monetizes technologies, including chip-scale packaging solutions and low-temperature wafer bonding solutions; and 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for various products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, personal computers, and data centers. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; OVPD, an organic vapor phase deposition process for manufacturing a small molecule OLED; and TOLED, which are transparent OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs that have transparent cathodes. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including government contract work and support provided to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Universal Display Corporation has strategic relationships with Samsung Display Co., Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.; AU Optronics Corporation; EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited; Shenzhen Royole Display Technologies Co. Ltd.; Japan Display Inc.; Sharp Corporation; Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.; Sumitomo Chemical Company, Ltd.; OLEDWorks GmbH; and Kaneka Corporation. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.