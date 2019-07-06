Contrasting of XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 14 10.17 N/A -1.59 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 28 18557.94 N/A -2.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of XOMA Corporation and Zai Lab Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Zai Lab Limited which has a 5.5 Current Ratio and a 5.5 Quick Ratio. XOMA Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zai Lab Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

XOMA Corporation and Zai Lab Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00

XOMA Corporation’s average target price is $26, while its potential upside is 71.96%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.2% of XOMA Corporation shares and 59.6% of Zai Lab Limited shares. About 0.4% of XOMA Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11% Zai Lab Limited 2.12% -8.44% 3.69% 68.01% 43.63% 22.35%

For the past year XOMA Corporation was more bullish than Zai Lab Limited.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.