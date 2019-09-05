Contrasting of XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Since XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 16 13.39 N/A -0.93 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides XOMA Corporation and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has 18.6 and 18.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

XOMA Corporation and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$26 is XOMA Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 45.17%. Competitively the average target price of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is $22, which is potential 142.02% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Rubius Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than XOMA Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year XOMA Corporation had bullish trend while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.