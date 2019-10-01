Contrasting of XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Both XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 18 -0.86 6.33M -0.93 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 97 0.61 90.21M -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for XOMA Corporation and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of XOMA Corporation and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 34,780,219.78% -62.7% -13.5% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 92,770,464.83% -9.1% -4.2%

Volatility and Risk

XOMA Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.33 beta. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 1.3 beta and it is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XOMA Corporation is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 8.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for XOMA Corporation and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is $111.25, which is potential 23.46% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. XOMA Corporation’s share held by insiders are 9.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year XOMA Corporation was more bullish than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats XOMA Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.