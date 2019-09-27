Contrasting of XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Both XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 18 -0.87 6.33M -0.93 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 131 1.22 55.12M 8.02 17.37

Table 1 demonstrates XOMA Corporation and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of XOMA Corporation and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 35,088,691.80% -62.7% -13.5% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 42,031,416.81% 17.1% 9.1%

Risk and Volatility

XOMA Corporation has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

XOMA Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3 Quick Ratio. XOMA Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for XOMA Corporation and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a consensus target price of $165.5, with potential upside of 28.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has stronger performance than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats XOMA Corporation.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.