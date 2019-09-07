Contrasting of XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Both XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 16 13.53 N/A -0.93 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Demonstrates XOMA Corporation and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Risk & Volatility

XOMA Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.33 beta. In other hand, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. XOMA Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given XOMA Corporation and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 43.65% for XOMA Corporation with average price target of $26.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares and 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year XOMA Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors XOMA Corporation beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.