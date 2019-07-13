Contrasting of XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 14 11.72 N/A -1.59 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 88 7.39 N/A 3.36 28.00

Table 1 highlights XOMA Corporation and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4%

Volatility and Risk

XOMA Corporation’s current beta is 2.23 and it happens to be 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 11.1 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for XOMA Corporation and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

XOMA Corporation’s upside potential is 49.25% at a $26 average target price. Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $88, while its potential downside is -5.80%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that XOMA Corporation seems more appealing than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.2% of XOMA Corporation shares and 47.7% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of XOMA Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84%

For the past year XOMA Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats XOMA Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.