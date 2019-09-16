Contrasting of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 144.14 N/A -3.39 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Demonstrates Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.4 while its Current Ratio is 11.4. Meanwhile, Surface Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Surface Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $22, and a 111.13% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Surface Oncology Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Surface Oncology Inc.

Summary

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.