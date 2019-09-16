Contrasting of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|144.14
|N/A
|-3.39
|0.00
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.63
|0.00
Demonstrates Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.9%
|-52.8%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.4 while its Current Ratio is 11.4. Meanwhile, Surface Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Surface Oncology Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $22, and a 111.13% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Surface Oncology Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.57%
|0.95%
|15.73%
|-21.53%
|-35.75%
|-31.18%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|-5.56%
|-20.79%
|-53.67%
|-61.16%
|-79.78%
|-47.88%
For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Surface Oncology Inc.
Summary
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
