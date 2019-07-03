Contrasting of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 128.98 N/A -2.92 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -42.7% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Its competitor DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51% and 8.1% respectively. 2.5% are Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.33% 33.69% 18.6% -46.14% 0% -26.47% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.