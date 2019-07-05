Contrasting of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.65 beta means Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 65.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Pulmatrix Inc.’s 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.6 while its Quick Ratio is 17.6. On the competitive side is, Pulmatrix Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.5% of Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 6.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.05% -0.22% 16.97% -3.5% 51.67% 44.22% Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 44.22% stronger performance while Pulmatrix Inc. has -54.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.