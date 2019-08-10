Contrasting of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) and Its Competitors

As Biotechnology company, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 137.53%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.6 and a Quick Ratio of 17.6. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.32 shows that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.