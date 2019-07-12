Contrasting of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.6 and a Quick Ratio of 17.6. Competitively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 131.48% and its consensus price target is $50.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.05% -0.22% 16.97% -3.5% 51.67% 44.22% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.